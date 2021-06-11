Luke Dalton picks up KU offer after camp workout

The Kansas coaching staff has already been to several different football camps around the country. Under the new rules they can travel to the camps as part of an invite to evaluate prospects.

On Wednesday members of the staff traveled to Illinois along with head coach Lance Leipold to watch players at the North Central Mega Camp.

Offensive line coach Scott Fuchs had a chance to work with the linemen and liked what he saw from Luke Dalton. Shortly after the Jayhawks offered him a scholarship.

“I've been talking to Coach Fuchs a little bit before,” Dalton said. “We were trying to connect to where he could see me, and it worked out tonight which was awesome. Then I got to meet Coach Leipold which is awesome as well. So, it was a great night.”

Dalton liked the opportunity to work with Fuchs throughout the camp.

“What was really cool is, in competition especially, in between reps, he would come up and say, ‘Hey, Luke. Try this just because I want to see this.’ I'd put it in my rep, and he'd be like "oh yeah, I loved that.’

“I want to adapt to what a coach wants to see. I like to be versatile in the aspect that if a coach says, I want you to set your angle deeper, I want you to put your hands in a different place… I'm all for it. I focus on if a coach tells you to do something, you've got to do it the next rep. I think he was happy to see that. It was just really cool to be coached by him and be in that environment.”