Malachi Mills had a strong connection to KU's program before his visit

Before Malachi Mills stepped on campus this weekend, he already had a good picture of what to expect with the KU football program.

Mills, an offensive lineman from Westfield, Ind., took an unofficial visit this weekend to Kansas and gave his verbal commitment.

He heard a lot about what it is like to play at Kansas from the Ballard family. Cole Ballard is a quarterback for the Jayhawks and his father, Chris is the general manager for the Indianapolis Colts. Mills is good friends with Cole’s younger brother Cash.

“What brought him (Cole) to the program was really the coaching staff,” Mills said. “He did a good job explaining that to me, like, the type of people they are and their moral compass and what they stand for. He was very transparent with me about it and why he went there and what made him stay.”

The Ballard family gave a strong recommendation about the Kansas program and Chris also called the coaching staff to tell them what kind of person and player Mills is.

“I'm close friends with the Ballard family, so they were really pushing me and encouraging me to go,” Mills said. “Cole was a very influential person and making sure that the coaches knew all about me and put in the good word for me. Chris Ballard did the same.”