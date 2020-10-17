JayhawkSlant - Malcolm Lee sees bright future for the defensive line

If anyone would have guessed the first interception of the year went to Malcolm Lee, they would have been lying.

But they would have been correct.

Lee, who plays defensive line for the Jayhawks beat the odds that would have usually gone to a defensive back or even a linebacker.

Jarret Doege, the quarterback for West Virginia, threw a simple short pass and Lee was waiting. It was a screen that West Virginia had success with early and Lee recognized the play as it developed.

“That's just something we drill week to week,” Lee said. “Screens are a pretty big part of any offense's game plan. You've just got to feel when your blocker leaves. You're not that good if you're turning the corner and, all of a sudden, your blocker is gone.”

Lee had seen it work for the Mountaineers earlier in the game and was ready for it when he picked Doege off.

“There were a couple of plays they were really getting us with, so I was keeping an eye out for that,” he said. “I think it was a four yard rush, I saw the tackle and the guard leave, so I knew it was a screen, and just started backpedaling a little bit to see if I could read the quarterback's eyes, see where he was going to throw it so I could make a play. He just lobbed it up to me. Just having to be in the right place at the right time.”