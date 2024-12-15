Playing through Dickinson leads to spaced, crisp offense against NC State

Kansas has showcased its best offense when it plays true to Bill Self’s style, inside-out. That was the case in the Jayhawks’ 75-60 win over NC State on Saturday, as Hunter Dickinson finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds.





During Kansas’ first loss against Creighton, Dickinson took just four shots. He got enough looks against Missouri, but the Jayhawks’ turnover problems dug themselves too big of a hole and limited the offensive output.





Kansas turned in one of its more balanced offensive showings against the Wolfpack. 24/53 (45%) shots came from three, and the Jayhawks had 19 assists on 30 made baskets. The key to the free-flowing offense was playing through the big man.





“I thought we threw it to him a lot out of short rolls and things like that,” Bill Self said. “[We] made some really good plays to him, but if we become a better screening team, we’ll get more baskets like that.”





Playing through Dickinson also allowed him to showcase his skills as a passer. He officially finished with seven assists, although he should’ve been credited with eight. Either number would mark his highest in a Kansas uniform.





“We knew they were going to be overly aggressive and that was going to leave like backdoors and stuff like that,” Dickinson said. “I kind of knew that I was gonna be able to facilitate out there. And guys made some really good cuts and they found themselves open.”





Kansas’ ability to knock down shots alleviated some of the spacing concerns that plagued the Jayhawks in their loss to Creighton. The Jayhawks made 10/24 threes.





Self also surrounded Dickinson with four guards after KJ Adams picked up his fourth foul. He said the lineup wasn’t any good because NC State was playing two bigs, but the four shooters allowed Dickinson free reign of the paint.





“When you have so much talent out there, especially on the wing and perimeter, it makes it easy for me down there,” Dickinson said. “I feel like I got a lot of space because you’ve got a guy like Zeke who’s going out there and shooting five on nine… I feel like there’s a lot of space out there, and I feel like we’re able to attack them from a lot of different ways.”





It’s almost a symbiotic relationship between Dickinson and the guards. When they knock down shots, he gets space down low for easy baskets when it’s thrown inside. Dickinson also has the ability to kick the ball out to shooters when he gets swarmed.





“It’s the easiest game of basketball when you just play through your big fella who can make plays for not only himself, but others,” Zeke Mayo said. “When we’re moving and we have ball and body movement, I think that’s when we’re at our best. And, you know, he can see the floor over everybody, so it just makes things easier.”



