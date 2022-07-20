Marcus Calvin will announce soon, Kansas on final list
Marcus Calvin is wrapping up a busy summer concentrating on basketball and football. He will put the final touches on his summer activities on August 1st when he announces his college decision.
Calvin grew up a basketball player first, is keeping busy on a daily routine while he thinks about where he will go to college.
“I probably get up at like 7:45 to take my little brother to school at around 8:30,” Calvin said. “When I'm done with that, probably around 9:00, I stop at my grandma's house and check on my people. He continued: “Around 10:30, I get in a workout session with my trainer. If I can, I get on the grass or I try to just beat the Florida heat. Around the 12:30 range I try to get a little nap in. Then I'm stretching in the house, trying to get ready, make sure all my stuff is done, my room clean.”
And from there, his day is just beginning.
“Around 4:00 I'm probably going to be at the school putting up some shots, just in case, for the game. And then 4:30, I'm in the weight room, ready to go.”
On Tuesday night he went to two basketball games in the evening. Calvin said he coached the first game and played in the second.
Calvin took an official visit to Kansas last month and has been in consistent contact with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.
Panagos has been recruiting Calvin for a long time and was the first Power Five coach to give him an offer.
“Me and Coach P talk every day,” Calvin said. “We talk about all the business moves. He’s just somebody I can call on in a time of need and somebody I can talk to about the game and about the process. He just tries to keep me updated on everything going on.”
The defensive lineman from Gibbs High in St. Petersburg, Florida has been talking with people close to him about his upcoming decision.
“I want a place where I feel at home and I don't want to feel homesick,” Calvin said. “Where I feel like it's a great place for me and my family. It's four years. A place I could stay at, live at, play the game and be motivated. I’m talking to my family members, and I just want to soak it in right now. We're still thinking and processing a lot of stuff and then talking about the relationships between coaches.”
Calvin said he picked the date because that his younger brother’s birthday (Jordan). He said his teammate Jaden Ledbetter will also announce on the same day. Calvin recently said his finalists are Kansas, Vanderbilt, and Liberty.