Marcus Calvin will announce soon, Kansas on final list

Marcus Calvin is wrapping up a busy summer concentrating on basketball and football. He will put the final touches on his summer activities on August 1st when he announces his college decision.

Calvin grew up a basketball player first, is keeping busy on a daily routine while he thinks about where he will go to college.

“I probably get up at like 7:45 to take my little brother to school at around 8:30,” Calvin said. “When I'm done with that, probably around 9:00, I stop at my grandma's house and check on my people. He continued: “Around 10:30, I get in a workout session with my trainer. If I can, I get on the grass or I try to just beat the Florida heat. Around the 12:30 range I try to get a little nap in. Then I'm stretching in the house, trying to get ready, make sure all my stuff is done, my room clean.”

And from there, his day is just beginning.

“Around 4:00 I'm probably going to be at the school putting up some shots, just in case, for the game. And then 4:30, I'm in the weight room, ready to go.”