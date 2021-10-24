Mason Ellis looks back at Kansas visit, scholarship offer
Ever since Mason Ellis turned in a good performance at the KU summer football camp, the coaches have been keeping a close eye on him.
On Saturday Ellis took an unofficial visit to Lawrence for the Oklahoma game.
During the visit he met with head coach Lance Leipold and got some good news with a scholarship offer.
“It was a good visit,” Ellis said. “I met with all the coaches yesterday and then they took me in, and I talked to Coach Leipold. That's when he gave me the offer. It was awesome, just talking about what they're trying to do with the program and where it's going and stuff like that. I really enjoyed it.”
Kansas assistant Jake Schoonover has been recruiting the Mulvane product. After picking up the offer Ellis sees the recruiting picture different with Kansas.
“My relationship got a lot better after yesterday,” Ellis said of the Kansas coaches. “I got to talk to him (Schoonover) a lot more and he just told me where he sees me. He said he believes in me and all that. So, it's definitely getting better."
At Mulvane, Ellis plays quarterback and has led them to a 6-2 record heading into the state playoffs. He will project to a different position at the college level.
“I see myself at safety more than likely, or corner,” Ellis said. “I can play wherever they would need me. Who knows if that's on offense, defense, or special teams. I'm open to whatever, but I play quarterback in high school. I play there because it puts my team in the best position to win, which, obviously, this year we're doing a lot better than last year.”
After performing at the summer camp and evaluating film the Kansas coaches like the fact Ellis can play different positions.
“They said they like my athleticism and then my versatility,” he said. “They just like how I play the game and I play the game right.”
Ellis admitted he grew up a Jayhawk fan and said his mother attended KU. He liked what he saw from the team after playing Oklahoma.
“I was obviously impressed,” he said. “They played a really good game, and I could definitely see what they're trying to move towards. It was pretty impressive.”
n early August Ellis committed to North Dakota State, who has been the top FCS program in recent years. Earning an offer from Kansas will give him something to consider for the future.
“It definitely does make me think because I've been a huge fan of Kansas my entire life,” he said. “At this point, this far, it doesn't change my commitment to North Dakota State. But I'd still love to build the relationship with the Kansas coaches, and we'll just see where it takes us.”