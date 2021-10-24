Mason Ellis looks back at Kansas visit, scholarship offer

Ever since Mason Ellis turned in a good performance at the KU summer football camp, the coaches have been keeping a close eye on him.

On Saturday Ellis took an unofficial visit to Lawrence for the Oklahoma game.

During the visit he met with head coach Lance Leipold and got some good news with a scholarship offer.

“It was a good visit,” Ellis said. “I met with all the coaches yesterday and then they took me in, and I talked to Coach Leipold. That's when he gave me the offer. It was awesome, just talking about what they're trying to do with the program and where it's going and stuff like that. I really enjoyed it.”

Kansas assistant Jake Schoonover has been recruiting the Mulvane product. After picking up the offer Ellis sees the recruiting picture different with Kansas.

“My relationship got a lot better after yesterday,” Ellis said of the Kansas coaches. “I got to talk to him (Schoonover) a lot more and he just told me where he sees me. He said he believes in me and all that. So, it's definitely getting better."