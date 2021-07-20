Mason Ellis ready to compete at Kansas camp
The Kansas coaches are getting ready for their final camp of the summer and one of the state’s top defensive players is expected to attend.
Mason Ellis, who plays all over the field for Mulvane High, confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will be at the camp.
He has been talking with special teams coach Jake Schoonover.
“Coach Schoonover is the only coach I have been talking to so far,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the camp. It's awesome because obviously my family has been huge KU fans their whole life. My mom actually graduated from there. So, it is pretty, pretty neat.”
Ellis has been receiving interest from several college coaches at different levels. He is ready to compete at the Jayhawks camp.
“I'm really looking forward to just getting out there, showing everyone what I can do and show them how I'm very competitive, work hard, and that I can play at the next level,” Ellis said.
At Mulvane he plays quarterback, safety, and corner. His future position in college is most likely on defense. He is hearing different positions from college coaches. Most see him in the secondary.
“I've been a running back my whole life until freshman year they moved me to quarterback,” he said. “I've started varsity since. I started the last game of my freshman year because our other starter got hurt. I started sophomore year until now.
He picked up offers from South Dakota State and North Dakota State after solid camp showings.
“The North Dakota State camp was a three-day camp,” he said. “I didn't do the third day because they pulled me out and said they'd seen enough. But it was definitely a grinder. Two practices a day for about two to three hours. It was a grind, but it was a lot of fun to go against a bunch of good competition and compete.
“South Dakota State offered me as a DB. Mainly they really said I could play corner, safety, strong safety, free safety, and a lot of different positions.”
Ellis does not have a preference where he plays.
“I really don't think I have a main position,” Ellis said. “I tell everyone I can just play wherever you need me.”
Ellis also holds an offer from Emporia State and has camped at TCU, Kansas State, and Oklahoma.