Mason Ellis ready to compete at Kansas camp

The Kansas coaches are getting ready for their final camp of the summer and one of the state’s top defensive players is expected to attend.

Mason Ellis, who plays all over the field for Mulvane High, confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will be at the camp.

He has been talking with special teams coach Jake Schoonover.

“Coach Schoonover is the only coach I have been talking to so far,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the camp. It's awesome because obviously my family has been huge KU fans their whole life. My mom actually graduated from there. So, it is pretty, pretty neat.”

Ellis has been receiving interest from several college coaches at different levels. He is ready to compete at the Jayhawks camp.

“I'm really looking forward to just getting out there, showing everyone what I can do and show them how I'm very competitive, work hard, and that I can play at the next level,” Ellis said.