The urgency to step it up comes after a season in which the defense struggled to defend the pass, ending the season ranked No. 101 in the NCAA in pass efficiency defense. The Jayhawks will be relying on Dotson and Bryant’s experience to give them confidence to improve.

“A day before camp, we got a text message in our corner’s group chat, he’s making sure everyone steps up, everybody’s listening in meetings, taking notes,” Dotson said. “He sent out a text like ‘We’ve got to step it up this year.’”

The cornerback group is looking to improve on last season as they go through fall camp. Dotson said that Bryant is taking the initiative to help make the whole group better.

Cornerbacks Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant come into the 2023 season with plenty of experience after starting in 22 out of 26 available starts between the pair last season.

Another reason for the defensive backs to be confident, is their position coach, Jordan Peterson. Peterson played Big 12 football at Texas A&M, and has coached in defensive back rooms all across the country.

He took over as the cornerbacks coach last year.

“Having coach Peterson… he knows everything,” Dotson said. “I try to stay in his office from time to time and pick up loose stuff.”

As far as the entire defensive unit goes, Dotson believes that the most fundamental aspect of defense will take the defense to the next level.

“Tackling,” Dotson said when asked about what he and the rest of the defense could improve on the most. “I feel like we didn’t do our best job at tackling last year. But I feel like that’s going to improve this year and we’re going to show it.”

The Kansas defense gets to practice against a high-powered Jayhawk offense, who averaged 35 points a game last year. Coincidentally, the Kansas defense gave up just fractions less to their opponents last season.

The cornerbacks get to improve every day going up against a solid group of wide receivers that challenge them.

"I feel like we’ve got a good group of wide receivers who’s one of the top in the league right now,” Dotson said. “There’s never going to be an off day.”

Even though the practices can get competitive and some trash talk is prone to ensue, Dotson is able to block it out.

“How I play, I zone everything out and I’m focused on my job so if somebody is talking to me I don’t even notice it,” Dotson said.