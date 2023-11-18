When Lance Leipold took the Kansas job it was a unique situation because he was not hired until April. He did not get his staff on campus and settled in until May.

That did not give them much time to meet players before summer workouts started. One aspect that helped bridge the gap between the coaching staff and players was the fact Leipold had several new faces join the program from Buffalo.

Two players that will leave a big impact on the program are Mike Novitsky and Rich Miller. Novitsky has been a leader on the offensive line and Miller has done the same for the defense.

“We couldn’t coach the players in the summer so Rich Miller started teaching some of the players our defense,” Leipold said.

Miller showed the players the new 4-3 defense, so they understood it when fall camp started. Novitsky makes the calls on the offensive line and has been a mainstay since he arrived.

“What Mike and Rich have given us from transferring from Buffalo as far as helping bridge the gap sooner, helping them to understand and many ways be like a translator of what we're like and how we do it and why,” Leipold said.