MJ Rice talks Kansas, Oklahoma State visits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – One of standouts of the July live period’s opening weekend, MJ Rice used his performance at the Alabama stop of the adidas 3SSB circuit to remind people why he has a long list of post-high school options.

After a 22-point outing for his Team Loaded squad on Friday, the Rivals150 wing broke down his recent visits and where his recruitment stands.

ON HIS VISIT TO KANSAS

“It was good. Man, they treated me like family. At Kansas, they’re all as one. Nobody is bigger than the group. It’s just one big family. They have a great program.”

ON HIS IMPRESSIONS OF LAWRENCE, KAN.

“It’s a small city and everything is close to each other. That could be a place called home for me. Nothing is too far. Everything is right up the road. I like that.”

ON HIS TRIP TO OKLAHOMA STATE

“It was great. They are a big family. The staff was good and the players are chill – laid back. They are big on loyalty.”

ON THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN OKLAHOMA STATE AND KANSAS

“Oklahoma State was very hot. It was super hot down there. Other than that, they are pretty similar to me.”

ON THE PERCEPTION THAT NC STATE IS HIS LEADER

“Ain’t no leader. Every school and every pro route is all the same. Nobody is bigger than the other. I’m just trying to take my time with my recruitment and finish out the live period.”

ON HIS STYLE OF PLAY

“I’m a fast player. I love to get out in transition. I love to space the floor. I also create for my teammates.”

ON PROFESSIONAL OPTIONS

“I’m not sure who has reached out because they have been talking to my dad mostly. I really don’t know much on all that pro stuff.”

ON THE OVERTIME ELITE LEAGUE

“I actually had the chance to play against them. They’re good. They're pros. That’s what they worked for, so congrats to all of them. They act like pros and play like pros. I liked that.”