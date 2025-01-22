Nate Sims grew up a Kansas fan, said it was in his blood

Ever since Nate Sims had a strong showing at the KU Mega Camp, he was a priority for the coaching staff. Sims turned in a good performance at the camp, and shortly after received an offer.
Since then, he has been one of the top receiver targets in the 2026 class. On Wednesday night Sims announced his commitment to Kansas.
Sims, from Ottawa High School, lives close to Lawrence and always grew up a Jayhawk fan.
“You know, I grew up around Kansas, just living 25 minutes away,” Sims said. “It has always just been in my blood. I mean, my family and friends have always supported Kansas. I went to their games growing up, had KU clothing and went to a basketball camp when I was younger.”
Sims has watched the program develop under Lance Leipold and recent recruiting additions landing several of the top local recruits.
“Really just seeing everything go down there in Lawrence, how Leipold is really changing the program around,” he said. “I just want to be a part of it. They're bringing in all these recruits. I mean, I play seven-on-seven with JJ (Dunnigan). They just got Hunter Higgins and Jaylen (Mason). That’s really big. I just see what they're doing there, and I really want to be a part of it.”
Now that he has committed, Sims said he will work other recruits to sell them on the Kansas program. He also plays seven-on-seven with Tyren Parker at Building Champions.
“I’m already working to get him,” Sims said.
He made his college decision public at the Homefield Olathe Training Center. Before the announcement he informed the Kansas coaching staff he was committing.
“First I called Coach Samuel and asked him how his day was and how he was doing,” Sims said. “I told him I’ve got some exciting news, and he said, ‘hit me with it.’ I asked him how it sounds if I was ready to be a Jayhawk. He was kind of like in shock, and he was super happy. He told me, ‘we'd love to have you as a Jayhawk.’ And that’s pretty much the same reaction with Coach Leipold. They were both really fired up and excited for what the future holds.”
Sims was choosing between Kansas and Kansas State and Oklahoma State entered the picture recently with an offer. But Sims said he is locked in with Kansas.
“It’s a big relief to know that I finally accomplished my dreams and that I'm going to be playing college ball here,” he said. “During the recruiting process, I felt like I was underappreciated a lot, and underrated. KU gave me an opportunity and I didn't get many opportunities.”
Sims is rated a three-star recruit and becomes the fifth commitment in the 2026 class. The class is off to a fast start and is ranked in the Top 20 nationally.