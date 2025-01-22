Nate Sims grew up a Kansas fan, said it was in his blood

Ever since Nate Sims had a strong showing at the KU Mega Camp, he was a priority for the coaching staff. Sims turned in a good performance at the camp, and shortly after received an offer.

Since then, he has been one of the top receiver targets in the 2026 class. On Wednesday night Sims announced his commitment to Kansas.

Sims, from Ottawa High School, lives close to Lawrence and always grew up a Jayhawk fan.

“You know, I grew up around Kansas, just living 25 minutes away,” Sims said. “It has always just been in my blood. I mean, my family and friends have always supported Kansas. I went to their games growing up, had KU clothing and went to a basketball camp when I was younger.”

Sims has watched the program develop under Lance Leipold and recent recruiting additions landing several of the top local recruits.

“Really just seeing everything go down there in Lawrence, how Leipold is really changing the program around,” he said. “I just want to be a part of it. They're bringing in all these recruits. I mean, I play seven-on-seven with JJ (Dunnigan). They just got Hunter Higgins and Jaylen (Mason). That’s really big. I just see what they're doing there, and I really want to be a part of it.”