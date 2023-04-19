Late on Wednesday afternoon, Nick Timberlake, the No. 16 ranked player in the portal, committed to Kansas. This past season, Timberlake, while at Towson, averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2,4 assists, and one steal per game. Offensively, he shot 45.5 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from behind the arc, and 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.

What does the addition of Nick Timberlake mean for Kansas? For the very latest, click here.