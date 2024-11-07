No. 1 Kansas set to host No. 9 North Carolina for the first time since 1960

On October 29, Kansas opened up the regular season with a convincing win over Howard, 87-57. Zeke Mayo led the way with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

“We didn't show anything, and I don't think they've shown a ton, so we don't really know,” he added. “We can go back and watch last year's games towards the end of the season that they played, but for the most part they've obviously got good personnel and they're terrific on the perimeter. They're going to play three guards and they're lightning-quick and can get downhill. So it'll be a big challenge for our guards for sure.”

“I wouldn't say matchups,” said Bill Self when asked if there are any particular matchups he likes when looking ahead to the game on Friday night. “There may be five on five (five-man on five-man), but I think they'll probably switch some, and we switch some, so there'll probably be some different matchups that maybe somebody tries to play to through a switch. It's too early in the season to know enough. We watched them and what they've done so far, and I'm sure they've watched our two exhibition (games) and our game against Howard.

Before Kansas and North Carolina take the court on Friday night at 6:00 P.M CT, Bill Self met with the media to preview one of the most talked about showdowns of the non-conference.

With a highly anticipated showdown between Kansas, which ranks No. 2 all-time in victories with 2,394 wins, and North Carolina, which ranks No. 3 at 2,373, looming, the series between the Jayhawks and Tar Heels series is tied at 6-6, with Kansas winning the last four meetings, all being in the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time since December 17, 1960. No. 1 Kansas and No. 9 North Carolina will clash inside Allen Fieldhouse. When the Jayhawks and Tar Heels last met in Lawrence, UNC emerged victorious, 78-70.

Hunter Dickinson, in just 21 minutes of action, added 16 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, while freshman big man Flory Bidunga added 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

While looking ahead to Friday's showdown, Rylan Griffen, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard from Dallas, Texas, and David Coit, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard from Columbus, N.J., talked about facing the Tar Heels.

Having squared off against North Carolina a season ago at Alabama, Griffen knows exactly what the Tar Heels are capable of on Friday.

“I would just say it's a big-time matchup, two good programs, two championship-type programs going at it,” said Griffen. “And it is going to be fun. I feel like it's going to be great energy in the arena, and I feel like we're going to bring energy, too, so it's going to be fun.”

Coit, in his regular season debut against Howard, scored eight points, dished out four assists, and was credited with two steals in 22 minutes of action.

Offensively, Coit hit 3-of-4 field goals and was 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

“Yeah, I feel the same way,” said Coit. “I mean it is just a blessing to be here. I'm trying to just live in a moment. Obviously, I never played in, probably, a game this big or an environment this big, so I definitely just want to enjoy every moment of it.

“But I know it's going to be fun, it's going to be competitive, it's going to be high level, so we really excited,” he added.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Coit play a significant role in the outcome of Friday night's game against North Carolina. In his Allen Fieldhouse debut against Washburn, Coit, in 24 minutes, scored 19 points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out three assists, and was credited with two steals.

Against Washburn, Coit hit 7-of-12 field goals and was 5-of-10 from behind the arc. Is it safe to say that Coit is the type of player who is always ready for the moment and shows little to no hesitation when it comes to taking the big shots?

“I think that's a fair statement,” said Coit. “I think just a lot of hours you put in, you feel comfortable. But also understanding my role change. Understanding I had the ball 24/7 last year making the plays, scoring all the points, really living and dying by me and my playmaker, but understanding that now I'm playing with the best talent I ever played with. I play with a top point guard, top guards, shooters, and different type of high level.

“So understanding that that's going to have to be my role,” he added. “I'm going to have to defend very hard, play hard, make plays as well, but I’ve got to be ready to shoot. I’ve got to knock down a shot. So knowing that and then that's how you prepare during the week, obviously when you put your own hours in the gym and all — this is where my shots are going to come from. So, in the game, I feel comfortable. So I don't want to ever feel out of sorts like, oh, I didn't know I was going to get this shot. So I try to stay ready.”