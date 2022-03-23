Notebook: Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson preview Sweet Sixteen and more

As the Midwest region rounds the corner into the Sweet Sixteen, No. 1 seed Kansas will be in for another true endurance test Friday night with the No. 4 seeded Providence Friars.

Tipping off its NCAA Tournament with some strong momentum carried over from its Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, Missouri, the Jayhawks are seeing multiple names clicking at the right time.

Arguably the most impactful player right now, Remy Martin, was a focal point during Tuesday’s media availability before returning to the tournament trail.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup in Chicago, junior Christian Braun and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson shared their thoughts on Martin’s resurgence from his knee injury, as the super senior’s stolen the show over the past couple of weeks after emerging back onto the team’s active roster.

Martin’s posted four-straight double-digit scoring performances and has been a cornerstone of Kansas’ first and second-round victories over Texas Southern and Creighton. Braun firmly believes it’s a different Kansas squad with Martin on the floor

“His speed gives us a different dimension,” Braun said.

“His energy helps all of us throughout the game,” he added. “He’s actually playing really good defense now... He kept us in the game at Creighton and got us the win.”

Witnessing Martin’s recovery first-hand, Wilson said his teammate approached the difficult situation and handled the large gap of missed dates due to nursing his knee.

“Just his attitude,” Wilson said. “He was always focused, always trying to be a leader on and off the court. His confidence never left him at all. His spirit, whether he was playing or not, he was always the first one off the bench to help us.”