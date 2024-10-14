Notebook from KU's media day

Kansas kicked off the 2024-25 season with media day on Monday afternoon. JayhawkSlamt.com was on hand and has the latest inside.

A season ago, Bill Self guided Kansas to an overall record of 23-11, including 10-8 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks, minus Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Hunter Dickinson, were eliminated by Cincinnati in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Awarded a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas defeated Samford, the No. 13 seed, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament but saw its NCAA Toruaeamtn run end at the hands of Gonzaga, the No. 5 seed.

Kansas, without Kevin McCullar, Jr., and very little production from the bench, simply ran out of gas against the Zags.

Fast forward to Monday, and for the second straight year, Kansas was tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team by the AP.

While addressing the media on Monday afternoon, Self talked about what currently stands out about the 2024-25 Kansas Jayhawks.

“I would say, the things that stand out to me more than anything, is probably just options,” said Self. “More bodies, more athletes, and I think we shoot it better, even though there will be some days we don’t.

“I do think we’re a much better shooting team,” he added. “I think we’ve helped ourselves athletically, for sure. There’s a lot of things, I think potentially, we can do well and a lot of things we don’t do very well at all right now. It is a different-looking team, physically than what we had this past year.”



