Kansas' new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is settling into the role after taking over for Andy Kotelnicki on Dec. 7. He spoke with the media for the first time just over a week later, and discussed getting acclimated with a staff that has a lot of experience together, and seeing Kansas from a conference opponent's perspective.



Goal is to blend in, not stick out early

Grimes stated that he has never arrived at a new job this early into the process, so he is doing a lot of observing right now. He is seeing why the Jayhawks have flipped a switch in head coach Leipold's short tenure, and respects what he and his staff that have built. "My goal would be to blend in, not stick out," Grimes said. "When you have something that's been successful, the staff camaraderie piece specifically, I want to come in and hope that I can just add to that." Grimes knew that being on the same page as the rest of the staff was going to be just as important as being on the same page as Leipold because he talked with a lot of them before he was even hired. "It started with conversations with Lance and I, and then it was another coach and then another coach," Grimes said. "Before we even got to the point where he was ready to offer me the job, I think I'd spoken with over half of the staff on the phone and I think there was a feeling out process for them that was important for Lance." Grimes, who has made a lot of stops in his career, and never once had something like that happen. While it was beneficial for the staff, he says that it was just as important to him. "I think there was also a piece that he recognized, which was an opportunity for me to get comfortable as well," Grimes said

Grimes wants to have an attacking offense using the run and pass game

Seeing Kansas from a Baylor perspective

The Bears have had the Jayhawks' number in recent memory, winning the last 13 match ups between the two schools. While Grimes only participated in two of those, he was impressed how the Jayhawks improved from 2021, where Baylor won 45-7 in Lawrence. "When we came here to play, and you look at that team at that time, and then you look at this team now just three years later... wow, what a difference," Grimes said. While the Jayhawks have had their fair share of success on the recruiting trail, it is what is being done in house that impresses Grimes the most. "Part of it's recruiting and talent, but I think even more you see the development," Grimes said. "You see players who have grown and you see players who are playing with confidence and energy and toughness, and that doesn't just happen without the right leadership." Grimes has a lot of trust in what Leipold has built, and wants to continue to build on it as next season goes on. He knows that none of it would be possible without the foundation that Leipold has laid. "Everybody would much rather talk about something sexier, like the new guy that you signed in the transfer portal or something like that, but the nuts and bolts of a program are the things that give you a chance to be successful," Grimes said. "Certainly you have to have enough talent, but the work ethic, the camaraderie, the unity, all of those things are evident. I've enjoyed watching it"

Grimes uses his own experience to sell recuits

By no means does Grimes know the ins-and-outs of the Lawrence community, or other key aspects about Kansas when he goes out and recruits. What he can offer though, is the fact that he made the decision to come to Lawrence. He is using that perspective in the early stages of his recruiting days. "I was having a conversation with a recruit not long ago, and I said, 'hey, I was sitting in your seat not too long ago myself and trying to decide if this was the best job opportunity for me or not,'" Grimes said. "And making that decision is based on a lot of the same things that a recruit might be thinking about when he's trying to decide whether KU is the best fit for him or not as well." Seeing Kansas make the jumps that they have in the last three years have made it very easy for him to hit the recruiting trail. He is glad he made the decision to come here himself, and looks to bring more people along with him. "I think there's a lot to sell about this team, a lot to sell about the staff, a lot to sell about KU," Grimes said. There are not too many things a coach that has been on campus for a week can offer to a recruit, but Grimes is lighthearted about it, and making the most of it. "I might not be able to give them a campus tour yet, but I'm working on that. It's all good," Grimes said



