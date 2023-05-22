As the Kansas coaches end their spring recruiting and get ready for summer camps and official visits, they hosted a key visitor over the weekend.

Jonathan Kamara, one of several prospects the staff is recruiting from Desert Edge High, took a visit over the weekend.

Kamara is one of three Desert Edge players in the 2024 class who hold an offer from the Jayhawks. He has been talking with Jordan Peterson, who is the lead recruiter in the Phoenix area.

This was his first visit to Kansas after several conversations with the coaching staff. One thing that stood out to him was the plan the coaches have in place.

“What stood out for me was the plan they have for me to be successful,” Kamara said. “What caught my attention was how everyone was locked in on making sure my visit was great.”

Kamara will return to Kansas in late June for an official visit with his teammates Aundre Gibson and Deshawn Warner. The visit gave him an opportunity to meet with the coaches after talking on the phone with them.

“It was great spending time around the coaches because they all wanted me there,” he said. “What I took from that was they value me and think I could come in and be a difference maker right away.”

The day before he left for Kansas, he picked up offers from Washington and Arizona State. More college recruiters are taking notice and several more coaches are expected to be in the area to evaluate him this week, including Michigan.