Notebook: Updates on visitors, Ezeogu talks with Leipold
Jake Schoonover is continuing to push recruiting on the local front. He has been doing a series of Zoom calls with coaches in the area and one of the recruits on his radar is Ikenna Ezeogu.
The defensive end from Blue Springs holds 10 offers from Power Five schools and is being recruited by several others.
Schoonover has communicated with Ezeogu before the coaching change and after.
“Our relationship, it's actually really good,” he said. “We talked a few times through Zoom. He says Kansas a good place, it is close to home, that's a plus side to it, so yeah, and tells me it would be a good place for me.”
Last week Ezeogu was on a call with Kansas coaches and also got a tour of the facilities. He spoke with head coach Lance Leipold.
“It was exciting to meet the new coach at the KU facility,” he said. “I think he's a good coach and I think he'll definitely help out with KU. I think he will them be better in the future.”
Malaska visits campus, works out for coaches
The college recruiting and on-campus visits are officially open for business. One of the new rules the NCAA put in place allows college coaches to hold an individual workout with prospects. The dead period ended this week, and the Kansas coaches already had their first recruit on campus in Jocelyn Malaska.
Malaska, a cornerback from Oklahoma, has been talking to Chevis Jackson since the beginning of the year. On Wednesday he got the opportunity to work out for him.
“It was pretty exciting, honestly, I was not expecting it,” Malaska said. “All the coaches were just right there, like a big group of coaches watching. That was pretty exciting. I was not expecting it at all.
“The workout was good. I think I could have done better just with the simple stuff. So, it was pretty good.”
He visited with Jackson after the workout and got a tour of the campus and facilities.
“It looks so much different than seeing it on Zoom calls,” he said. “Everything was nice.”
Malaska got the chance to speak with head coach Lance Leipold and Brian Borland. He will visit Missouri today and Kansas State on Saturday.
Marquise Collins will visit Lawrence this weekend
The action will continue this weekend with recruits taking official and unofficial visits. One of the unofficial visits will be from Marquise Collins, a running back at College Station in Texas.
Collins said the Kansas coaches first found out about him when they recruited his teammates Cory Hendrix and Houston Thomas.
At one time both players were committed to the Jayhawks.
“I talk to Coach Wallace,” Collins said. “Through the coaching change Coach Wallace and me stayed tight.”
Wallace who coaches the running backs will get his first chance to visit with Collins in person.
“I really just want to see the campus, the fieldhouse, and get a closer look at the environment,” Collins said. "I want to meet some of the coaches because I haven’t talked to them yet. Me and Coach Wallace are pretty tight.”
Collins said he has picked up several camp invites and could visit TCU and Texas A&M in the future.