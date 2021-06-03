Notebook: Updates on visitors, Ezeogu talks with Leipold

Jake Schoonover is continuing to push recruiting on the local front. He has been doing a series of Zoom calls with coaches in the area and one of the recruits on his radar is Ikenna Ezeogu.

The defensive end from Blue Springs holds 10 offers from Power Five schools and is being recruited by several others.

Schoonover has communicated with Ezeogu before the coaching change and after.

“Our relationship, it's actually really good,” he said. “We talked a few times through Zoom. He says Kansas a good place, it is close to home, that's a plus side to it, so yeah, and tells me it would be a good place for me.”

Last week Ezeogu was on a call with Kansas coaches and also got a tour of the facilities. He spoke with head coach Lance Leipold.

“It was exciting to meet the new coach at the KU facility,” he said. “I think he's a good coach and I think he'll definitely help out with KU. I think he will them be better in the future.”