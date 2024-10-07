Advertisement

Daniel Hishaw showing he can do more than just power running

Daniel Hishaw showing he can do more than just power running

Daniel Hishaw led the team in rushing against TCU and had worked on his game to be more than just a power runner.

 • Sam Winton
Leipold, Dillingham talk about the keys in tonight's game

Leipold, Dillingham talk about the keys in tonight's game

Lance Leipold and Kenny Dillingham talked about the keys for their team heading into tonight's game.

 • Jon Kirby
Opposing View: Kansas vs Arizona State

Opposing View: Kansas vs Arizona State

For this week's Opposing View column we spoke with Jacob Sloan from Devil's Digest, who breaks down the game.

 • Jon Kirby
Arizona State Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes

Arizona State Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes

We have all the info you need on the Arizona State game from our staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more.

 • Jon Kirby
Q&A with Brian Borland: The keys against Arizona State

Q&A with Brian Borland: The keys against Arizona State

Brian Borland talked about playing Arizona State and the challenges of going against another mobile quarterback.

 • Jon Kirby

Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
