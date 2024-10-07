Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month

in other news
Daniel Hishaw showing he can do more than just power running
Daniel Hishaw led the team in rushing against TCU and had worked on his game to be more than just a power runner.
Leipold, Dillingham talk about the keys in tonight's game
Lance Leipold and Kenny Dillingham talked about the keys for their team heading into tonight's game.
Opposing View: Kansas vs Arizona State
For this week's Opposing View column we spoke with Jacob Sloan from Devil's Digest, who breaks down the game.
Arizona State Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes
We have all the info you need on the Arizona State game from our staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more.
Q&A with Brian Borland: The keys against Arizona State
Brian Borland talked about playing Arizona State and the challenges of going against another mobile quarterback.
in other news
Daniel Hishaw showing he can do more than just power running
Daniel Hishaw led the team in rushing against TCU and had worked on his game to be more than just a power runner.
Leipold, Dillingham talk about the keys in tonight's game
Lance Leipold and Kenny Dillingham talked about the keys for their team heading into tonight's game.
Opposing View: Kansas vs Arizona State
For this week's Opposing View column we spoke with Jacob Sloan from Devil's Digest, who breaks down the game.
- OT
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR