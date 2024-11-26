Dave Aranda: KU is the best team we will play

“I have a lot of respect for our opponent,” Aranda said. “You pop on their tape and its apparent. Probably the best team we've played. You look at all three sides of it and you look at the level of what they're playing right now, this is the best team we've played. Our guys feel that way when they watch it. And so, it demands attention and so excited to get into it.”

The Jayhawks have been playing good football winning four of their last five including three straight over ranked opponents. Aranda believes KU could be their toughest test of the season.

Dave Aranda has Baylor playing good football as the Bears are on a five-game winning streak. They are trying to end the season with eight wins but have a challenge with Kansas visiting on Saturday.

Aranda has been helping coach the defense and has a reputation as a good defensive mind. If they are going to slow down the Jayhawks offense it will take a better tackling performance than they have shown in recent games.

“It's going to take better tackling than what we've done,” he said. “For some of the positive things from Saturday, the negative, and it's been too long a negative, it's just the lack of tackling guys leaving their feet and chasing ankles and all this other thing. It lessens us and I think it makes us look small and weak and vulnerable.”

Tackling has been an issue and if they are going to beat Kansas that is one area that must improve.

“You have to be able to step on people's feet and put your face on their face and run through them,” he said. “And we have not done that to the degree that we should. And we're going to have to in this game. If we tackle like how we've tackled, we're not going to win the game.”

The defense will go against KU’s offense coordinated by Jeff Grimes, who was the offensive coordinator at Baylor from 2021-2023.

“It'll be good to see him,” Aranda said. “I know that he's going to look at all of it, but he's going to look at Iowa State, and that was probably our worst game. And he's going to want to replicate a lot of the things that are in that game. We're going to have to play much better than we did back then.”

Aranda was asked about Jalon Daniels and how he has been playing better as the season goes. He believes a lot of that is dependent around a strong running game for Kansas.

“The run game is clicking for him, and they can run wide zone and get seven, eight yards anytime they want,” Aranda said. “I think he plays with the confidence that's the case. I think a lot of people are playing them off and giving them field outs and things. I think the run game has opened up. There's a lot of bluff back into the boundary and crack and loads where there's alleys down the sideline and makes you have to defend with 11.

“I think the more receivers make plays when the ball's in the air, which they've shown to do that, you're running out of people to cover all their people. I think they've got things clicking on offense over there. It's going to be tough matchup.”