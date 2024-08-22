“I would think for his first couple years, you know, you didn't really hear him talk,” Borland said. “But we, you know, we've really encouraged him in that way and, you know, he quite honestly just, he plays a spot out there where you got to talk all the time and so you can't be [quiet]. You got to put your inhibitions away out there and scream your communication, and he's really taken a hold of that and I'm really proud of him.”

The speech was impactful, as head coach Lance Leipold said Matt Gildersleeve, who ran the workout, said “OJs was one of the best.” Defensive coordinator Brian Borland said it’s important for a safety to be an effective communicator, and Burroughs has become better in that way.

“I felt like I was just in those seats as a young guy,” Burroughs said. “My time was here to come, you know, drop knowledge on the team. Just tell them about my journey, my story here at KU. So I got a little emotional, that’s all that was.”

Burroughs, a three-year contributor with over 100 tackles and 4 interceptions, has not been an extremely vocal player over his time at Kansas. However, he felt himself getting emotional at the summer send-off, which he drew from for his speech.

At Kansas’ end-of-summer workout, the seniors are given the opportunity to address the team. OJ Burroughs, one of the Jayhawks’ senior safeties, gave a heartfelt speech.

Burroughs realized that he used to be hesitant to speak up when he was younger. Now as one of the experienced players on the defense, he’s found a way to be a leader.

“Everything just natural with me now,” Burroughs said. “You know, when I was younger, I used to hesitate, like just speaking up what I knew, what was right or, you know, what I felt, what was right. I used to hesitate a lot. Just knowing, like that I had that voice and just knowing that people know, people follow what I do. And just like, you know, that I can be a helping hand for my teammates.”

Burroughs knows that unless something weird happens, this is his last season playing college football. He wants to make the most out of every opportunity, something that Leipold said has been Burroughs’ mindset throughout fall camp.

“I'm really just taking it day by day, you know, just focus on the little things that I can get better at or just where I can help someone else,” Burroughs said. “Just focusing on the small details. Cause never know, like, what it's gonna come down to. So just making the most out of each and every day.”

As he begins his senior season, Burroughs still wants to elevate his game, saying “in order for my team to get better, I have to get better.” He feels as if the game has slowed down for him and he’s playing with more physicality.

“I feel like the game's slowing down for me, the mental part of it and just my physicality, I'm better and I'm playing a little faster,” Burroughs said. “So I feel like my game has got better in a lot of ways.”

Burroughs is part of a secondary that contains a highly-touted cornerback duo in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, along with another experienced returnee at safety in Marvin Grant. Burroughs has high hopes for the Kansas secondary in 2024.

“If we focus on the little things each and every day, I feel like we could be one of the best secondaries in the country,” Burroughs said.