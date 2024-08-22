PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
OJ Burroughs finding his voice as he enters senior season

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

At Kansas’ end-of-summer workout, the seniors are given the opportunity to address the team. OJ Burroughs, one of the Jayhawks’ senior safeties, gave a heartfelt speech.

Burroughs, a three-year contributor with over 100 tackles and 4 interceptions, has not been an extremely vocal player over his time at Kansas. However, he felt himself getting emotional at the summer send-off, which he drew from for his speech.

“I felt like I was just in those seats as a young guy,” Burroughs said. “My time was here to come, you know, drop knowledge on the team. Just tell them about my journey, my story here at KU. So I got a little emotional, that’s all that was.”

The speech was impactful, as head coach Lance Leipold said Matt Gildersleeve, who ran the workout, said “OJs was one of the best.” Defensive coordinator Brian Borland said it’s important for a safety to be an effective communicator, and Burroughs has become better in that way.

“I would think for his first couple years, you know, you didn't really hear him talk,” Borland said. “But we, you know, we've really encouraged him in that way and, you know, he quite honestly just, he plays a spot out there where you got to talk all the time and so you can't be [quiet]. You got to put your inhibitions away out there and scream your communication, and he's really taken a hold of that and I'm really proud of him.”

Burroughs is taking on a more vocal role in his last season
Burroughs realized that he used to be hesitant to speak up when he was younger. Now as one of the experienced players on the defense, he’s found a way to be a leader.

“Everything just natural with me now,” Burroughs said. “You know, when I was younger, I used to hesitate, like just speaking up what I knew, what was right or, you know, what I felt, what was right. I used to hesitate a lot. Just knowing, like that I had that voice and just knowing that people know, people follow what I do. And just like, you know, that I can be a helping hand for my teammates.”

Burroughs knows that unless something weird happens, this is his last season playing college football. He wants to make the most out of every opportunity, something that Leipold said has been Burroughs’ mindset throughout fall camp.

“I'm really just taking it day by day, you know, just focus on the little things that I can get better at or just where I can help someone else,” Burroughs said. “Just focusing on the small details. Cause never know, like, what it's gonna come down to. So just making the most out of each and every day.”

As he begins his senior season, Burroughs still wants to elevate his game, saying “in order for my team to get better, I have to get better.” He feels as if the game has slowed down for him and he’s playing with more physicality.

“I feel like the game's slowing down for me, the mental part of it and just my physicality, I'm better and I'm playing a little faster,” Burroughs said. “So I feel like my game has got better in a lot of ways.”

Burroughs is part of a secondary that contains a highly-touted cornerback duo in Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, along with another experienced returnee at safety in Marvin Grant. Burroughs has high hopes for the Kansas secondary in 2024.

“If we focus on the little things each and every day, I feel like we could be one of the best secondaries in the country,” Burroughs said.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0VyTUFGcUFKSkhVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
