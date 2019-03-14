“He's the coach that's been handling my recruiting. Coach Hull is really good. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Hull and nothing but good things to say about him.”

“Coach Hull is a good guy,” Van Pran said. “He’s the guy that was there (at Easton) when I was on my way up there. Then he made the decision to go out Kansas, but there’s definitely a relationship.

The Kansas staff is going back to a familiar school to recruit one of the top offensive linemen in the nation. Sedrick Van Pran attends Warren Easton High, the school running backs coach Tony Hull coached before taking the job at Kansas.

Hull has stayed in contact Van Pran and Les Miles has also been involved with the recruiting.

“I've talked to a lot of the Kansas coaches,” Van Pran said. “I talk to Coach Hull mostly, but Les Miles talks to me and the offensive line coach (Meadows) does too. I might call them up and they get me on the phone with different coaches. It's a cool experience.”

Van Pran is rated the nation’s third best offensive guard prospect and has a massive list of offers. One thing he admitted he’s taking notice is how many Louisiana players are on the Jayhawks roster.

He’s also talked to Ashaad Clayton about his visits to Lawrence. Clayton is one of the country’s top running back prospects and a teammate at Warren Easton.

“Kansas is definitely drilling a pipeline to Louisiana and New Orleans specifically,” Van Pran said. “That’s a place (KU) you will get the love because of the amount of Louisiana kids they have up there. So that definitely stands out. Shaddie has been there a couple of times and he tells me great things about it. I really want to experience it for myself.”

Van Pran wants to take a visit to Kansas but is competing in track. He plans on visiting LSU this weekend and already attended Alabama’s junior day. He also said he wants to visit Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Florida.

His offer list is stacked with some of the top programs in the country and admitted he is letting his father handle a lot of the unofficial visits. He could trim his list of schools in the near future.

“I’m looking for a school with good resources and has my major,” he said. “I want to major in graphic design. I’ve been contemplating cutting my list down to 10 but I’m not ready yet. My father has been dealing with a lot of it. I’m focusing on track, lifting, and helping my team get back to the state championship.”