WATCH: KJ Adams, Jr., and Dajuan Harris, Jr., talk after Arkansas loss
Dajuan Harris, Jr., and KJ Adams, Jr., spoke to the media following KU's exhibition loss at Arkansas on Friday night.
• Sam Winton
WATCH: Bill Self met with the media after KU fell to Arkansas
Minutes after Kansas fell to Arkansas, 89-65, on Friday night, Bill Self met with the media.
• Sam Winton
Quick recap: Kansas looks sloppy in exhibition loss to Arkansas
Kansas fell to Arkansas in exhibition play, 85-67.
• Sam Winton
Opposing View: Kansas vs Kansas State
Kevin Fielder covers Kansas State for the Rivals network and he gives his preview and prediction.
• Jon Kirby
Kansas State Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes
The Jayhawks head to Manhattan and we have our staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and all the details inside.
• Jon Kirby
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Kansas State game
