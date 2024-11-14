Published Nov 14, 2024
Podcast: Bill Self breaks win record, BYU predictions, recruiting
Slant Staff
Podcast

- The staff is together in the studio talking KU football and basketball

-We look back on Bill Self becoming the winningest coach in KU history

-A 3-0 start with wins over two tradition-rich programs

- The latest in basketball recruiting and breakdown on the newest commitment Samis Calderon

- KU put on a show offensively with the win over Iowa State

- The voice of BYU Greg Wrubell joins us

- Our predictions and discussion of the BYU game

- The latest on football recruiting as we enter the busy season

