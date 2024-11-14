Podcast: Bill Self breaks win record, BYU predictions, recruiting

- The staff is together in the studio talking KU football and basketball
-We look back on Bill Self becoming the winningest coach in KU history
-A 3-0 start with wins over two tradition-rich programs
- The latest in basketball recruiting and breakdown on the newest commitment Samis Calderon
- KU put on a show offensively with the win over Iowa State
- The voice of BYU Greg Wrubell joins us
- Our predictions and discussion of the BYU game
- The latest on football recruiting as we enter the busy season