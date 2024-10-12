Advertisement

Jayhawks looking to bye week to get healthy, prep for Houston

Jayhawks looking to bye week to get healthy, prep for Houston

The Jayhawks are 1-5 in the first half of the season and the bye week comes at a good time to get healthier.

 • Jon Kirby
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month

Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month

Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month

 • Shay Wildeboor
Thoughts after re-watching the ASU games and heading into bye-week

Thoughts after re-watching the ASU games and heading into bye-week

Here are some thoughts after re-watching game and another loss in the final minutes.

 • Jon Kirby
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Arizona State game

PFF Defensive Grade Card: Arizona State game

Here are the PFF defensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.

 • Jon Kirby
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Arizona State game

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Arizona State game

Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.

 • Jon Kirby

Published Oct 12, 2024
Podcast: Bye week, hoops recruiting update, NIL expert Mit Winter
Slant Staff
The staff is back in the studio with a look at basketball starting next week and what to expect. The latest on basketball and football recruiting.

This week the house settlement for internal NIL revenue was signed and this will change college athletics.

Our latest podcast is live...

- We look back at the 1-5 start and what led to a disappointing first half

- What the team did during the bye week and getting players healed up

- NIL attorney and sports law expert Mit Winter joins us about the house settlement and how this will change college sports

- How the NIL change could affect KU

- The football coaches are on the road, and we give you a preview where they are traveling

- Basketball media day and Late Night kick off basketball next week

- The latest on recruiting and what prospects are at the top of the list

Listen to the podcast on the player below

Other ways to listen to the Inside Slant podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

