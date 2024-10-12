Podcast: Bye week, hoops recruiting update, NIL expert Mit Winter

in other news
Jayhawks looking to bye week to get healthy, prep for Houston
The Jayhawks are 1-5 in the first half of the season and the bye week comes at a good time to get healthier.
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Official visits kick back up for Bill Self and his staff this month
Thoughts after re-watching the ASU games and heading into bye-week
Here are some thoughts after re-watching game and another loss in the final minutes.
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Arizona State game
Here are the PFF defensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Arizona State game
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Arizona State game and snap counts.
The staff is back in the studio with a look at basketball starting next week and what to expect. The latest on basketball and football recruiting.
This week the house settlement for internal NIL revenue was signed and this will change college athletics.
Our latest podcast is live...
- We look back at the 1-5 start and what led to a disappointing first half
- What the team did during the bye week and getting players healed up
- NIL attorney and sports law expert Mit Winter joins us about the house settlement and how this will change college sports
- How the NIL change could affect KU
- The football coaches are on the road, and we give you a preview where they are traveling
- Basketball media day and Late Night kick off basketball next week
- The latest on recruiting and what prospects are at the top of the list
Listen to the podcast on the player below
Other ways to listen to the Inside Slant podcast
