Podcast: Bye week, hoops recruiting update, NIL expert Mit Winter

The staff is back in the studio with a look at basketball starting next week and what to expect. The latest on basketball and football recruiting.

This week the house settlement for internal NIL revenue was signed and this will change college athletics.

Our latest podcast is live...

- We look back at the 1-5 start and what led to a disappointing first half

- What the team did during the bye week and getting players healed up

- NIL attorney and sports law expert Mit Winter joins us about the house settlement and how this will change college sports

- How the NIL change could affect KU

- The football coaches are on the road, and we give you a preview where they are traveling

- Basketball media day and Late Night kick off basketball next week

- The latest on recruiting and what prospects are at the top of the list