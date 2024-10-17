Podcast: Houston preview and predictions, recruiting visits

in other news
Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit
Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.
Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City
Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.
Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU
Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.
Notebook from KU's media day
KU kicked off the 2024-25 season with media day on Monday afternoon. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the latest.
Watch: Bill Self talks during media day
Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. See everything he had to say.
The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio talking about the bye-week and how the team is viewing this as a new six-game season.
- We look at the Houston game and give our predictions
- Houston play-by-play voice Kevin Eschenfelder is our guest
- The latest in recruiting and visitors expected at the Houston game
Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below
Other ways to listen to the podcast
