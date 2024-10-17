Advertisement

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Willie Fritz will lead Houston back to his hometown in Kansas City

Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.

 • Jon Kirby
Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen made ‘tough decision’ to transfer from Alabama to KU

Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.

 • Sam Winton
Notebook from KU's media day

Notebook from KU's media day

KU kicked off the 2024-25 season with media day on Monday afternoon. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the latest.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Watch: Bill Self talks during media day

Watch: Bill Self talks during media day

Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. See everything he had to say.

 • Shay Wildeboor

Published Oct 17, 2024
Podcast: Houston preview and predictions, recruiting visits
Slant Staff
The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio talking about the bye-week and how the team is viewing this as a new six-game season.

- We look at the Houston game and give our predictions

- Houston play-by-play voice Kevin Eschenfelder is our guest

- The latest in recruiting and visitors expected at the Houston game


Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

