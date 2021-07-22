Podcast: Realignment is back, Geoff Ketchum joins us

We planned our next podcast to break down the offense and defense as the football team gets ready for fall camp.

But news leaked yesterday that conference realignment is officially back in the picture. Oklahoma and Texas have reached out to the SEC about joining. Geoff Ketchum the publisher of Orangebloods.com joins us to tell us how this all came about and the Texas angle.

We then discuss what this could mean for the Jayhawks and even a possible split from Kansas State.

Join us and listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below.