 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Realignment is back, Geoff Ketchum joins us
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-22 17:52:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Realignment is back, Geoff Ketchum joins us

Geoff Ketchum joins us and says there is fire not smoke on OU and Texas leaving
Geoff Ketchum joins us and says there is fire not smoke on OU and Texas leaving
Slant Staff
Podcast

We planned our next podcast to break down the offense and defense as the football team gets ready for fall camp.

But news leaked yesterday that conference realignment is officially back in the picture. Oklahoma and Texas have reached out to the SEC about joining. Geoff Ketchum the publisher of Orangebloods.com joins us to tell us how this all came about and the Texas angle.

We then discuss what this could mean for the Jayhawks and even a possible split from Kansas State.

Join us and listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below.

Other ways to listen

Links will be added when they are available

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}