PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Q&A with Brian Borland: UNLV week, Illinois game

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland spoke with the media about the Illinois game and talked about players on the defense. Here are some of the topics Borland discussed as the Jayhawks prepare to play UNLV on Friday night.

Looking back at the Illinois game...

Advertisement

I thought there's certain things I really liked. I thought we played hard. I thought we played fast. I thought we were physical, flew around, pursued the ball well, tackled well. You know, some of those things were good. Illinois is obviously a pretty physical team that wants to try to run it, and I felt like they didn't have a whole lot of success doing that. So there's a lot of things that I think are positives, but I guess the biggest takeaway at the end of the game is we didn't win.

And quite honestly, they had some of their best success in the fourth quarter. So some of it, they made some really nice plays. Some of it was, quite honestly, us not doing the job that we need to do.

We didn't really execute a couple calls very well, and it was just enough that they were able to make some plays on us. So, you know, the most disappointing, I guess, the last time they had the ball, they end up kicking a field goal. I think they got like three first downs before they kicked the field goal and had some third and longs and just didn't quite get off the field with enough time for our offense to really have a fight chance.

So, I I'm happy with certain things, but again, this is kind of a win or loss deal. So we didn't win. So you can feel good about a couple areas, but understand we got to put it all together.

What did you see from the defensive line...

I thought they were physical. I thought we got off the ball. We got some good knockback. Tommy Dunn really did a nice job in there playing the run particularly, so that was good to see.

And again, I felt like the guys that were playing in there were really holding our own, more than holding our own sometimes and most of the time. And so I think that was encouraging because obviously Illinois, they've got some pretty big dudes and said they're a pretty physical downhill kind of a team. That didn't seem to bother us too much at all. So I think that's encouraging going forward.

Borland liked the physicality of the defense and they get a familiar opponent with UNLV
Borland liked the physicality of the defense and they get a familiar opponent with UNLV

What have you seen specifically from Tommy Dunn...

He's been a little bit inconsistent in his past, and I do think he's strung together some practices that you would say, hey, that's, this is real progress. And then the real test is getting a game and see what a guy can do. He was probably our best defensive interior player in there last week.

So now we've just got to keep going this way and not have the dips in the road. But he's such a good kid. He's such a great kid, and so you just really want it for him. And I hope he's really hope understanding better what he needs to do, which is just be that more consistent in what he does.

How has DJ Warner adapted to the college level...

I think the plays that he's played have been good. I don't know that we'd want to put him in there for 40 or 50 snaps a game right now. So, he's been kind of in that 15 to 20 play range, and the plays that he's played, I think he's done a really nice job. He's understanding the defense better, so not really making some of the mistakes that he maybe once had made. I think he's doing what he's supposed to be doing, and he's playing pretty physical. I think the one (play) he ended up missing a sack, maybe one time missed a tackle on the sack, but he really shows what he can do.

He's fast and he's a good athlete and he's long, and he's got good instincts. So, we just need to keep bringing him along in a way where he can have kind of more or less, like small doses of success at a time, and then we'll see what happens in the future, whether that becomes more or not. But he keeps playing the way he's playing, it gets harder and harder not to want to play a guy a little bit more.

How has Cornell Wheeler stepped up in place of Rich Miller...

Cornell has been excellent and that was a really strong game that he played and he did have a number of tackles and tackles for loss. He's flying around and fitting where he should and being part of a lot of plays. The other part is he's done a really nice job of just directing everybody up there.

I don't know that we don't try not to have to put too much on anybody's plate in terms of a million and one different checks and different stuff, but the things there always needs to be communication and he's on top of it. And again, he's fast and he's a good athlete and he sees things.

When you he's starting to become the total package at that middle linebacker spot, which, again, was pretty exciting for all of us.

What is like preparing for UNLV for the second time...

You want to know what worked for you, but yet you don't always want to be exactly the same either. If we surprised them with anything, they wouldn't be surprised now. They'd have time to see it and prepare for it. So it's trying to find that right mix of what can we do. And some things you do, you just do them every week and you're going to do them.

There's other things that you kind of want a little bit more of this, a little bit less of this. So we're it's trying to figure that out. And as we get going towards game time we'll be narrowed down a little bit to a smaller number of things that we're going to do.

Whatever we do, we just got to execute our plan well. And they've got a pretty tricky offense. They've got a lot of stuff going on back there on offense and you better keep your eye on your work and not just get caught staring in the backfield or you're going to be in trouble. Those are things that we're really talking about as much as anything is we got to really be locked into assignment and eyes. If we can do that, we'll hopefully be all right. But they're going to bring a big challenge.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcS1hLXdpdGgtYnJpYW4tYm9ybGFuZC11bmx2LXdlZWstaWxsaW5v aXMtZ2FtZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAn Km51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGa2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcS1hLXdp dGgtYnJpYW4tYm9ybGFuZC11bmx2LXdlZWstaWxsaW5vaXMtZ2FtZSZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTA1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==