Kansas suffered another disappointing loss on Friday night, this time at the hands of UNLV 23-20. Lance Leipold spoke to the media following the game, breaking down a shaky performance from Jalon Daniels, a generally strong defensive performance, and the offensive struggles in the second half.





Leipold believes in Jalon Daniels, needs to find ways to get his confidence up

Daniels has now thrown six interceptions in the first three games of the season. Leipold said he can’t exactly pinpoint what is causing the interceptions, but it is an issue that needs to be solved.

“I’m sure the first interception he didn’t see the guy and what’s causing that right now,” Leipold said. “I’m not exactly positive at this moment because I think each play of course is separate, but I don’t know if it’s visual or if he’s not seeing something on the field on the backside. That’s something we need to talk about this weekend.”

Leipold said that he thought Daniels’ throws were low for most of the night and called the situation with Daniels’ confidence “fragile.” However, Leipold called Daniels a competitive guy and is not worried about him rebounding from these struggles.

“He keeps fighting and competing and like I say, I’ll believe in Jalon Daniels and he’ll continue to get better,” Leipold said.

Daniels hasn’t played a lot of live football over the past two years, missing a lot of time with injury. Leipold doesn’t think that can be the source of the problems because he’s still seen Daniels make impressive plays.

“There’s times that you see him making throws that have been every bit as good, if not better than he’s ever made before, and then there’s times when it’s not,” Leipold said. “But it’s just everybody can do better. Everybody. And like I said, it starts with the head coach and I need to do better.”