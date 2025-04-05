Lance Leipold on leadership, team's health, Jalon Daniels and more

You know, it's been unique. I really thank our staff and commend them for the job they've done. I think not only just what the guys have done on the field, but how they fit in their locker room. You know, a lot of times guys go into the portal and transfer for different reasons. Most frequently is a new opportunity to play a little more. And these guys have come in and understood that opportunity is here. But at the same time, they have to earn it by working hard and doing things. And they've been able to do that. We see guys are going to contribute, and I think they fit in very nicely.

You come out of these things sometimes and you're trying to figure out which side of the ball, if somebody has a good day, is the other side really struggling or where it's at? But I've been extremely pleased with the attitude, the effort, the work ethic of this team, embracing what we're setting as standards. Got a lot of work to do yet. We got a lot to clean up in some things in critical times, but 12 practices in, I'm very pleased where we're at.

Lance Leipold discussed where his team stands after the Fan Appreciation Day practice. He talked about the team's health, who is emerging as leaders, Jalon Daniel's status and much more.

Do you like the way the offensive coordinator has come in…

Yeah, Jim Zebrowski's done a nice job. I think the input that he has with Matt Lubick, who had been with us before in analyst role, and I think they're working extremely well together as well.

I like what we're doing in our continuity and identity of what we want to be still. All those playmakers will still be determined through camp. I think DK McDonald's done a great job on the defensive side, really establishing a standard of play and physicality of what we want to be and holding our guys to that standard each and every day of how we're going to go about and attack the field.

The changes that we've made a little in schematics, I think the guys have picked up well. It's only 12 practices and we're going to need everyone as we head into that opener against Fresno.





Defensive line has a chance to be the engine of this team. What have you seen…

When you have two defensive line coaches with Jim's mainly his position at d-tackle, there's experienced guys there. And when you've had four guys that have played some football for us and the way they've played has been exciting and it should be. The positions we talk about the least sometimes are offensive and defensive line, but that's where you win games and championships.





Who have you seen emerge as leaders so far…

That's one of those things, there's some similarities, like when we first got here where coaches got to do a lot of the leading until we get those things that are established again. A lot of the new guys come in here are just trying to figure out routine and expectations. Hard for them to be leaders. But there are some guys emerging. I think Taylor Davis has taken a step in the back end of the secondary. Bryce Foster and Kobe Baynes have really tried to put themselves out there a little bit more. DeShawn Hanika, with his maturity and everything that he's battled, he's a guy that we rely on there. Daniel Hishaw has stepped up.

Some of these guys haven't really been comfortable in some of those roles, and it's great to see them do that. Jalon's really hasn't done a whole lot this spring, but Cole Ballard, as we've talked many times before, has great leadership qualities and has that charisma that instantly gives guys in the locker room that kind of respect when he speaks.

I think we're pretty good there. We mentioned in the defensive tackles before, I think D.J. Withers is one of those guys. Dean Miller missed some time with illness, but he's worked hard there. Bangally Kamara is probably one that's going to need to step up vocally for us at that second level position.





And how are you guys preparing for potential roster cap numbers at 105…

I know Chris (Klieman) has talked about it over in Manhattan and, you know, we're still looking for that direction as we're getting closer and closer. With everything being settled, what are the parameters of this? And you want to give yourself the best opportunity to have 105 bodies to start the season at the same time making sure that you're being honest with the young men and where their futures may lie. Are guys going to want their degree from the University of Kansas and that's no matter what happens or are guys going to look for other opportunities.

We did have some leave at semester, and we did have a couple walk-ons that got scholarships places after leaving. With this coming down the road and we understood that, and we tried to help and aid them in that. I think it's been said if we could have gradually cut this down I think it would have been easier to phase in because we’ve got a lot of guys that pay their own way, worked extremely hard and love the game of football and love being in Lawrence, Kansas.





And where are you guys at number wise with the roster right now?

You know, with the newcomers that we have slotted come in, I think we're going to be just slightly over 110 right now is where it's at. We have another portal window we have to kind of see where things are at. So that'll be something that we're going to sort through, and again hoping to get that direction of where that's going to be. Are there going to be slots that you can fill based on injury? What will be that number that you know right now we're being told that 105 is by the week or by first game. What does that really entail? And again, I think everybody wants to stay competitively and not behind in some of these areas.

Where are you guys at health-wise….

Probably not exactly where I like it to be. We lost more guys. We didn't go live today. We're a little bit more banged up at running back than I'd like right now with about three, four guys out. I think we have a total about eight out right now. It's probably par for what you normally go through. I haven't compared it to past years, but we're right on course for the amount of live snaps that we've done in this program in our previous springs and probably have had more success in our thud periods than we have in previous years.

I feel good about that and what we're getting accomplished, and I hope that right now we can get everyone back here even as we head down the road other than the ones that have had surgery.





How's Jalon Daniels coming along…

Jalon's coming along well. He's starting to throw more and do some things moving around. He's getting anxious. I can tell. Unfortunately, we all know the road he's kind of gone through. He's done a great job of taking the mental reps and staying engaged and being encouraging, and the leader that he is. And everything will be on courses when we hit summer workouts, that he'll be 100%.