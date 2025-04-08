Published Apr 8, 2025
Watch: Daniel Hishaw, Leshon Williams, Johnny Thompson Jr.
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

The running backs met with the media on Tuesday. Interviews were with Daniel Hishaw, Leshon Williams and Johnny Thompson Jr.

Watch what the running backs had to say in the media session.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings