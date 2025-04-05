Watch: Lance Leipold after Fan Appreciation Day

Lance Leipold gave the latest on his team as they head into the final week of spring football.
He spoke after Fan Appreciation Day and covered several topics. Watch everything he had to say.
Lance Leipold discussed where his team stands after the Fan Appreciation Day practice.
Illinois guard Tre White is headed to Kansas
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.
On Friday afternoon, Loyola-Chicago guard Jayden Dawson committed to Kansas.
