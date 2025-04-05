Published Apr 5, 2025
Watch: Lance Leipold after Fan Appreciation Day
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Lance Leipold gave the latest on his team as they head into the final week of spring football.

He spoke after Fan Appreciation Day and covered several topics. Watch everything he had to say.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings