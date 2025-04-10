Watch: Taiwo Onatolu talks about the DE, special teams

Kansas DE coach/special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu met with the media on Thursday. Watch what he had to say about his groups and what he has seen in spring football.
After landing Flory Bidunga, Tre White, and Jayden Dawson from the portal, what's next for Kansas?
Ben Wenzel talked about his visit to Kansas and what stood out. He will return in June for an official visit.
Kansas leads the Big 12 in home runs and walks, and the offense's approach has been a key factor in its success.
Aaron Thomas is one of the hottest linemen in the country and the four-star prospect talks about his visit to Kansas.
Kansas snapped a nine-game winning streak after surrendering two runs in the eighth to lose 7-5 to Nebraska on Tuesday.
