Published Apr 10, 2025
Watch: Taiwo Onatolu talks about the DE, special teams
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas DE coach/special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu met with the media on Thursday. Watch what he had to say about his groups and what he has seen in spring football.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings