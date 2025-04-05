Jayden Dawson and Tre White are big additions for Bill Self and his staff

Late on Friday afternoon, Jayden Dawson, he 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard from Loyola-Chicago, verbally committed to Kansas. By Saturday morning, the native of Omaha, Nebraska., had signed on with Bill Self and the Jayhawks.
On Saturday afternoon, Tre White, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward, who finished out his prep career at Prolific Prep, committed to Kansas. White originally committed to Self and the Jayhawks in high school, but ultimately backed out and signed with USC. Since that time, he's since made stops at Louisville and Illinois.
On Saturday, White became the second player from the transfer portal to commit to Kansas.
For a look back at the last two days and what it all means, click here.
With one of the busiest times of the year upon us, we decided it was time to bring one of our best offers.
You can get Jayhawk Slant for 50% off your first year. Follow along with the basketball portal season followed by the football portal that opens soon.
Get the latest with all of recruiting info, team coverage and message board conversations with KU fans.
Follow this link to take advantage of our offer: LINK TO JOIN FOR 50% OFF(in the sign-up page the code should say: KUSPRING50
Offer expires April 11th