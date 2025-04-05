Jayden Dawson and Tre White are big additions for Bill Self and his staff

Late on Friday afternoon, Jayden Dawson, he 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard from Loyola-Chicago, verbally committed to Kansas. By Saturday morning, the native of Omaha, Nebraska., had signed on with Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

On Saturday afternoon, Tre White, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward, who finished out his prep career at Prolific Prep, committed to Kansas. White originally committed to Self and the Jayhawks in high school, but ultimately backed out and signed with USC. Since that time, he's since made stops at Louisville and Illinois.

On Saturday, White became the second player from the transfer portal to commit to Kansas.

