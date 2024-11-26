Quick Recap: Kansas survives Duke without Hunter Dickinson for final 10

Kansas had to play the final 10:26 without star center Hunter Dickinson after he was ejected when he picked up a Flagrant Two while fighting for a loose ball. The Jayhawks fought until the end, leading 73-72 with 14.2 seconds to play.





The Jayhawks locked down on the final possession, forcing a turnover and surviving Sin City with a 75-72 win over the Blue Devils. Duke had one chance to tie it at the buzzer, but the shot from Kon Knueppel rimmed out.



Dickinson an inefficient 11 points before being ejected as Kansas was led by Dajuan Harris with 14 points and nine assists. Griffen stepped up late with a couple of big baskets and free throws to help secure the win.





KJ Adams provided a major impact with 8 points but did everything possible with his energy and effort to help will the Jayhawks to victory.

First half

Kansas shot out of a cannon against one of the best defenses in the country. The Jayhawks made five of their first six shots with Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson knocking down threes. Kansas rattled off an 11-0 run to take a 13-3 lead into the first media timeout.





Mayo hit another three out of the timeout before Duke broke the run with a Sion James three. The Blue Devils scored four straight after AJ Storr threw down a lob, but Kansas countered with five straight of its own. Mason Gillian made an open three from the corner to cut Kansas' lead to 23-13.





The Jayhawks went cold after the hot start, going scoreless for around four minutes. Hunter Dickinson missed a lot of easy looks, but Duke was only able to cut the deficit to seven. Flory Bidunga broke the ice, throwing down a lob from Dajuan Harris.





Things quickly changed in Duke's favor after KJ Adams picked up his second foul. The Blue Devils went on a 10-0 run over 1:16, with Maliq Brown throwing down a dunk and hitting a three to make it a 32-30 game and force a Kansas timeout.





Kon Knueppel tied things at 32, but Harris answered with a three as part of a strong first half. He finished the half with 10 points, four assists, and two steals, including a late layup as the teams traded buckets. Tyrese Proctor hit his third three of the half to cut Kansas' lead to 41-39 at the break.







It was a fairly even first half, with both teams having stretches where they looked dominant. Kansas led for the majority of the half but things started to trend back-and-forth for the final four minutes.

Second half

Knueppel put Duke ahead in the first minute, but Kansas responded with a 9-0 run. Storr hit a corner three, Adams hit a pair of elbow jumpers, and Harris jumped a passing lane and finished the layup on the other end. Kansas turned it up on the defensive end, leading to offensive success.





Caleb Foster and Cooper Flagg hit threes for Duke, but Adams' infectious energy kept the momentum with the Jayhawks. He knocked down another mid-range and swatted Flagg as Kansas led 54-48 with 14:33 to play.





Adams blocked another shot and David Coit hit a three to give the Jayhawks their biggest lead of the half. However, Proctor answered right back with a triple to keep the Blue Devils in striking distance.





Hunter Dickinson was ejected after picking up a flagrant two during a fight for a loose ball. The refs made their impression on the game, calling three quick and somewhat soft fouls on the Blue Devils to put Kansas into the bonus.





Bidunga and Flagg traded highlight-reel jams as pressure ramped up. James hit a three for Duke as Kansas led 65-64 at the under-eight timeout.





Flagg threw down another dunk to give the Blue Devils the lead as Kansas struggled without Dickinson. The Jayhawks went on about a three-minute scoring drought before Rylan Griffen put Kansas back on top with a three. Griffen made another huge play, finishing through contact to push Kansas' lead to 70-67 at the under-four.





Flagg's strong second half continued as he tied the game at 71-71 with 2:29 remaining. Mayo responded to put the Jayhawks right back on top. Flagg then turned it over with a chance to put Duke ahead, but Kansas could not extend the lead, giving the Blue Devils the opportunity for the final shot and the win down 73-72.





The Jayhawks got the stop by forcing a turnover and iced the game at the free throw line. Knueppel got a chance to tie but came up short.