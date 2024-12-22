Quick recap: Kansas blows out Brown 87-53 to end non-conference play

Kansas capped off non-conference play with a blowout 87-53 win over Brown. The Jayhawks closed the pre-conference campaign with a 9-2 record with an efficient offensive performance led by Zeke Mayo.





Mayo finished with a game-high 25 points. He shot 10/15 from the floor and 5/8 from three while adding eight rebounds and four assists. Hunter Dickinson had an inefficient double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 6/14 from the floor.





The Jayhawks did a better job getting to the line then they had in recent games, making 11 of 15 free throws.

First half

Zeke Mayo got going early, hitting a late-shot clock two and getting open due to some off-ball action for a three. Lyndel Erold hit a three for Brown as the game was tied 7-7 at the under-16.





The Jayhawks went on a quick 9-0 run out of the timeout, with Mayo leading the charge with a transition three and layup. The Bears did their best to swarm Hunter Dickinson, but Kansas carved out some space for him to operate.





Kino Lilly knocked down consecutive threes for Brown to cut into the deficit, with the Jayhawks leading 18-13 with 11:59 to play.





Kansas mixed and matched its lineups, going to four guards around Flory Bidunga with Shakeel Moore running the point. It didn't yield the most positive results, as Brown went on an 8-2 run powered by AJ Lesburt Jr. to cut Kansas' lead to 22-21.





The starters minus Rylan Griffen checked back in after about four minutes and put things back in control. Dickinson got a pair of buckets and initiated a corner three for AJ Storr. Mayo made a nifty move for a stepback three to extend the lead to 36-27.





The Jayhawks had multiple chances to push the lead over 10 heading into the under-four, but missed four layups in a row.





Kansas went on a scoring drought of about three minutes to keep the game close. The Jayhawks' first shot defense was strong with a pair of blocks from Bidunga, but Brown got on the glass for second chance opportunities to make it 36-31.





A lob to Bidunga sparked a 6-0 run to end the half with the Jayhawks leading 42-31. Mayo and Dickinson led the way throughout the half as Kansas was in full control for pretty much all of the first 20 minutes.

Second half

Brown took an early timeout after Kansas went on a 7-0 run in the opening minutes of the second half. Griffen banked in a three and KJ Adams had a pair of baskets to grow the lead to 15.





Lilly hit a three to open the half before Brown went on a 4:17 scoring drought where the Bears missed seven consecutive shots. Kansas held a firm 51-34 lead at the under-16 timeout.





Mayo caught fire again with consecutive threes, forcing Brown to call a timeout. The Lawrence native propelled the Jayhawks offense throughout the night as they controlled the game with a 25-point lead with 12:26 to play.





The two threes sparked a 13-0 run to push the lead over 30, 70-38. Brown responded with six straight points, trailing 70-44 at the under-eight timeout.





David Coit hit a three as part of an 8-0 run in the middle minutes of the second half. The Jayhawks led 82-49 heading into the final four minutes.





Shakeel Moore tossed a pass off the glass for a Flory Bidunga dunk to put a bow on the holiday win before the walk-ons came in.