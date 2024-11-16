Quick recap: KU vs Oakland

Kansas improved to 4-0, beating Oakland 78-57 on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse behind a balanced scoring attack. Four Jayhawks found themselves in double figures, led by AJ Storr with 16 on 7/9 shooting.





Oakland, who came into the game being known for its zone defense and slow pace, did not give Kansas too many problems. The Jayhawks shot 57% from the field and picked up a lot of easy buckets with 40 points in the paint.





First half

Oakland asserted its pace at the start of the game, slowing things down and using their matchup zone to throw off the Jayhawks. Kansas took the opportunities to run when they came, with KJ Adams getting free for four early points. The Jayhawks took a slim 6-5 lead into the first media timeout.





Kansas got its offense going out of the break, as Rylan Griffen hit two threes on pretty open looks. The Jayhawks went on an 8-0 run as the Golden Grizzlies struggled to score, going on a three-minute scoring drought.





Oakland couldn't convert after Adams fouled a three-point shooter, missing all three free throws. David Coit knocked home another three for the Jayhawks as they led 17-10 with 11:05 to play in the first half.





The Jayhawks were able to ramp up the pace a bit and in turn extend their lead. Kansas forced a couple of turnovers and got out on the break, including AJ Storr throwing down a transition jam. Storr followed that up with a nice basket on a backdoor cut as the Jayhawks extended their lead to 27-15.





Kansas grew its lead as the Jayhawks continued to get good looks in the paint against Oakland's zone. Zeke Mayo added a three, Adams threw down a patented vicious dunk, and the Jayhawks led 36-20 with 4:02 to play in the first.





Flory Bidunga threw down a pair of dunks and Griffen hit a late three as Kansas took a 46-24 lead into the half. The Jayhawks shot an efficient 67.9% from the floor as the Oakland zone did not give Kansas too many problems.





Second half

Kansas got off to a sluggish start in the second half. Allen Mukeba scored six for Oakland as the Golden Grizzlies slowed things down and trimmed the deficit to 50-32 in the first four minutes.





The Jayhawks built some momentum back in their favor as Bidunga provided a spark with a pair of buckets. Mayo had a nifty coast-to-coast finish as Kansas and Oakland essentially traded baskets, with the Jayhawks leading 59-39 with 10:49 to play.





Storr hit a pair of tough twos then glided through the air for a dunk and threw up a lob to Adams as Kansas was able to extend its lead. He caught fire with back-to-back threes to give the Jayhawks their biggest lead of the night, 71-43.





Rakease Passmore hit a three before Kansas emptied the bench. The Jayhawks scored just once in the final four minutes, with Justin Cross hitting a mid-range jumper to put a bow on the night.