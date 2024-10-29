Quick recap: KU vs Washburn exhibition

Kansas closed exhibition play on a high note, knocking off Division Two Washburn 84-53. The offense played at a high level, making 15 threes, higher than any mark the Jayhawks hit last season.

David Coit made the start after coming off the bench against Arkansas and led Kansas with 19 points. He was unafraid to shoot, taking 12 shots and making five of his 10 threes.

Zeke Mayo and Rylan Griffen both made four threes, with Mayo finishing with 16 points compared to Griffen's 14. Griffen returned from a hip flexor injury, while Hunter Dickinson and Shakeel Moore both did not play.

First half

It was a somewhat sloppy start from both teams, but the Jayhawks got going from outside to open up an 11-2 lead at the first TV timeout. David Coit looked unafraid to shoot as he made two of his first three attempts from downtown. AJ Storr also knocked one down from the corner after missing all four of his threes against the Razorbacks.

The Jayhawks broke out on a 13-0 run to increase their lead to 18-2. Coit scored five more, before Washburn answered with five straight. Rylan Griffen checked in and instantly made an impact, knocking down a contested catch-and-shoot three from the corner on his first shot.

Kansas continued to let it fly from outside with Jamari McDowell and Griffen both hitting threes. Brady Christiansen scored five for the Ichabods, but the Jayhawks remained in firm control, leading 29-14 at the under-eight timeout.

Things slowed down over the next four minutes, but KJ Adams scored four straight to cap off a 7-0 run. He also blocked a shot as Kansas led 33-17 with 2:55 to play in the first half.

Zeke Mayo knocked down a three after some solid ball movement, then Coit drove to the basket for a layup to force a Washburn timeout. The Ichabods scored five straight at the end of the half with the Jayhawks leading 38-22.

Second half

Kansas once again got out to a hot start, rattling off a 7-0 run. Adams threw down a lob and Griffen, who started the second half over AJ Storr, nailed a three to give the Jayhawks a 45-22 lead and force Brett Ballard to call a timeout.

The threes continued to rain down, as Coit and Griffen eached knocked down a jumper from outside. The Jayhawks built their lead to 29 after Flory Bidunga found a cutting KJ Adams for a dunk.

Kansas broke off an 10-0 run as Storr started to get going. He got to the free throw line and finished inside to compliment two threes from Mayo. The hometown kid knocked down another to push the Jayhawks to a 70-29 lead.

The Jayhawks hit a major lull, being held without a field goal for over four minutes. Kansas got some work done at the free throw line, but Washburn went on a 7-0 run capped off by a Bachelor three, trimming the deficit slightly to 73-39.

Coit threw up a lob to Bidunga then nailed a three to push Kansas' lead to 82-44.



