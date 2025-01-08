Quick recap: Lockdown second-half defense helps Kansas beat Arizona State

Kansas flipped the script after a lackluster first half, holding Arizona State to 13 second-half points en route to a 74-55 win in Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks were down by six at the break but a lockdown defense helped Kansas complete the comeback.





Zeke Mayo once again propelled the Jayhawks offensively. He led the team with 23 points and seemed to always have a bucket when Kansas needed one.





Kansas got significant contributions from two other role players. Shakeel Moore, who had recently entered the starting lineup, helped kickstart the defensive effort to open the second half. He finished with eight points and two steals and was a team-high +25. Rylan Griffen played one of his better games of late, scoring nine points while also providing an impact in other areas.





First half

Kansas scored the first six points of the game, going straight to Hunter Dickinson early. Arizona State missed its first three shots but then settled in, going on a 7-0 run after a couple of defensive breakdowns. Zeke Mayo answered with a three as the Jayhawks led 9-7 at the first media timeout.





Dajuan Harris hit a three to beat the shot clock right out of the timeout, but the Sun Devils punched right back with an 8-0 run. BJ Freeman and Alston Mason knocked down threes to give Arizona State the lead, but Mayo instantly responded with a triple of his own to net things at 15-15 with 12:50 to play.





The Sun Devils made a pair of tough buckets as neither side was able to build more than a one-possession lead. KJ Adams threw down a big dunk to energize the crowd, giving the Jayhawks a 23-22 lead heading into the under-eight timeout.





Arizona State built its biggest lead of the half after a rough stretch of minutes from AJ Storr. After spending the first 12 minutes on the bench, he instantly turned the ball over in the full-court press leading to a Sun Devil basket. The Jayhawks were -7 in his short lived first-half action, trailing 33-27 after a Mason three following another Storr turnover.





Freshman Jayden Quaintance threw down a pair of dunks to keep Arizona State ahead. Mayo capped off a perfect 4/4 first half with another three. Kansas was cutting into the deficit, but Dajuan Harris fouled Mason on a three-point shot right before the half to give the Sun Devils a 42-36 lead heading into the break.





It was a pretty even first half across the board, but Arizona State outrebounded Kansas and held an advantage at the free-throw line.

Second half

The Jayhawks opened the half with a stalwart defensive effort, holding the Sun Devils scoreless for the first four minutes of the half. Kansas' offense looked just as ugly at times, but tied the game at 42-42 after a breakaway dunk from Hunter Dickinson.





Arizona State started to get flustered and turn the ball over. The Jayhawks took the lead and the crowd came back to life. Kansas forced another turnover, leading to a fastbreak layup for Shakeel Moore to put the Jayhawks ahead 47-42.





With defense being the theme of the second half, it was no surprise to see Shakeel Moore take over. He tallied consecutive steals leading to dunks, one of his own and the other from Rylan Griffen. The Jayhawks built their largest lead of the game after a 6-0 spurt in under a minute, leading 53-45.





The Jayhawks' outscored the Sun Devils 20-5 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Griffen built on his dunk with a three and mid-range jumper to push the lead to double-digits at the under-eight timeout.





Kansas kept its foot on the gas with a pair of highlight plays from Flory Bidunga. He blocked a shot and finished off a lob as the Jayhawks were in complete control.





The Jayhawks closed the half on a strong note, not allowing Arizona State to cut into the lead. Kansas improved to 2-1 Big 12 play after a strong second-half showing. Mayo added a pair of late threes to but a bow on the win.