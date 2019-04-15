Saturday was a busy day for Quinton Stewart. The Salina Central athlete packed a lot into one day and in the end came out with an offer from the Jayhawks and got to see one of his favorite rappers.

Stewart started the morning at the Sharp Combine where he came away with an impressive performance. Officially he came in at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and set personal records in the 40, bench, and vertical.

He works out with Jake Sharp’s group who is a former running back at KU. He trains with former Shawnee Mission West standout David Leonard. Stewart said it has helped him develop after setting new records.

“That was a really cool experience,” he said. “I didn't really know what to expect since I haven’t done my measurables in almost a year now. I was going in to see where I was and what I need to work on. I ended up putting up some pretty good numbers and set some PR's, so that was a fun experience.

“I really appreciate the guidance (Sharp Performance) that they give. It was cool, especially after training with them then going to the combine just to see the hard work come to fruition.”

After the combine he made his way to Lawrence where Kansas assistant Luke Meadows was waiting for him and got in to meet with Les Miles.

“We have a pretty good relationship,” Stewart said of Meadows. “He's the one who invited me down to the spring game. And then he's the one who was there when I showed up.”

Stewart met with Miles before the spring game and landed his first, Power Five offer.

“It's really cool,” he said. “Playing division one football has always been a dream of mine. It's something that I've always been working towards and just having it come true is one of the best things that's ever happened to me.”

After the spring game he stayed around to watch Rick Ross perform who happens to be one of his favorites.

“It was a fun concert and I'm a Rick Ross fan, so I thought it was really cool to see him play,” Stewart said. “That was the first time seeing him live.”

Stewart said the Kansas coaches are recruiting him for both sides of the ball. He said he plans to visit Kansas State and Iowa State next.