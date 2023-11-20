Four-star defensive tackle, Jason Dowell, from Althoff High School in Illinois was on his first visit to KU. He has already picked several offers from Big 10 and Big 12 schools and even getting some from out west with Oregon and USC. He has ben impressed with the Jayhawks turnaround under Lance Leipold. "The experience was absolutely amazing man loved every second around them and the program," Dowell said. "They went from being one of the worst in the country to a top 25 team tells you they are doing something right." As a recruit attending his first game at Kansas he said the atmosphere was the type recruits want to play in. "The atmosphere was absolutely deafening man," he said. "Not a lot of places like that. The energy was everything a kid like me wants." Dowell has been watching the program and believes they are going in the right direction. "My takeaway on it is just that man, you don’t get were they are by coincidence or by luck that’s straight hard work and dedication in that program," he said.

Malachi Curvey makes return visit to Kansas

Malachi Curvey made a return trip after visiting Lawrence in the summer

Malachi Curvey visited Kansas over the summer and he was looking for a good game to make his return trip. The tight end Waukee, Iowa knew the game against Kansas State would be a good one to watch. "The experience was amazing," he said. "It's always good being back in Lawrence and the love they show is unbelievable every single time. The atmosphere was crazy. I chose them vs K-State on purpose because I knew the game would be electric." The tight end prospect holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Iowa State with several others schools showing heavy interest. He has noticed the progress the Kansas program continues to make. "My takeaway was that this program is turning into something," he said. "The jumps they have made from where they were to where they are is huge. It would be amazing to be apart of in the future."

Kaden Snyder believes the gap between KU and KSU has closed

Kaden Snyder, a 2026 OL from Salina Central said he grew up in a house divided between Kansas and Kansas State. He was at the game and talked about his experience. "It was really fun good too see them (coaches) all again and you can just tell this program is on the rise." Snyder said. He liked the crowd at the game and what he saw from the Jayhawks. "The energy was crazy," Snyder said. "They talked a lot about closing the gap between K-State and I believe they have."

Woleben said the KU program has come a long way

Charlie Woleben has been a target of the Kansas staff for several months. After standing out at their summer camp he picked up an offer. The De Soto High recruit has been to a few games at KU this season. "This is my third game in the Booth this season and the atmosphere was the best I have seen," Woleben said. "The place was completely full to the end and it was loud all night. Great experience." The multiple visits to Lawrence has helped him build a relationship with the coaching staff in person. "I always enjoy my visits to Lawrence," Woleben said. "The coaches and staff are very welcoming and it feels like I am developing a good relationship with Coach Leipold, Coach Onatolu, and Coach Panagos. The recruiting staff is always great to be around." Being a local recruit, he has followed the program and been to games in the past. He can tell by the gameday atmosphere how much the program has changed under Leipold. "The program has come so far," Woleben said. "I was at a game a few years ago and I could have sat anywhere I wanted in the stadium and the game wasn’t close. The progress the team has made in just two years really is impressive. They are playing and recruiting at a high level. "KU has clearly closed the gap with KSU and the rest of the Big 12. The game could have gone either way until the very end. The energy and momentum at KU has my attention."

