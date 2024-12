Running back Sevion Morrison will enter the transfer portal

Running back Sevion Morrison confirmed to Jayhawk Slant on Friday morning he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Morrison transferred to Kansas after signing with Nebraska. He was a four-star recruit out of Tulsa Edison in the 2020 class.

This season he rushed for 164 yards and 2 TD averaging 6.1 yards a carry. In his career at KU, he rushed for 391 yards and 4 TD. The Jayhawks lose their starting running back and all-time career rushing leader Devin Neal.

Morrison will officially go in the transfer portal on Dec. 9.