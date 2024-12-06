Rylan Griffen set to return against MU; Self impressed with Tigers

When No. 1 Kansas (7-1) dropped its first game of the season, 76-63, at Creighton on Wednesday night, Rylan Griffen, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard from Dallas, Texas, was back in Lawrence battling flulike symptoms.

With Kansas set to face Missouri in Columbia on Sunday, Bill Self, while addressing the media on Friday afternoon, said Griffen should make his return to the court against the Tigers.

However, as of Friday afternoon, the same cannot be said about Shakeel Moore, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Greensboro, N.C.

“No (news to report on) Shakeel,” said Self. “No. I mean guys, I haven't seen our (guys). We watched tape yesterday, but I don't know anything about anything other than, I hadn't seen him out on the practice court. But Shakeel, no (change in his status).

“Rylan, I don't see any reason why he can't be close to 100 percent,” he added.

Kansas, coming off its first loss of the regular season, will look to bounce back on the road against a Missouri team that is 7-1 on the season, including 7-0 at home.

This season, the Tigers own victories over the likes of Howard, Eastern Washington, Mississippi Valley State, Pacific, Arkansas - Pine Bluff, Lindenwood, and California.

Currently, the Tigers are led by Caleb Grill (13.6), Tamar Bates (12.3), Mark Mitchell (12.3), and Anthony Robinson (12.0).

While addressing the media on Friday, Self talked about what stands out about this particular Missouri team.

“They're better,” said Self. “I think that they're having some individuals have big years. (Caleb) Grill is off to a great start, and (Tamar) Bates is off to a great start. And Mark Mitchell's a guy that we really tried to recruit hard, and he's obviously a terrific talent and more, but a lot of new faces. They've done a great job as far as recruiting, quickness, and speed to play to the style that they want to play with.

“And then they got some strength and some size inside, too,” he added. “So I think that they've got a good team. I mean, they're definitely a team that can have success in their league, even though that league is a monster, but they can have success in the league, and they could be an NCAA tournament team. There's no question.”