Sean Sevillano impressed with Kansas campus, people in program
Sean Sevillano already holds over 15 division one offers and is making the rounds to see what college programs have to offer.
The defensive lineman from Florida recently took a visit to Kansas, and said what many recruits have stated over the years going to Lawrence for the first time.
“The campus was not what I expected, it was pretty awesome,” Sevillano said.
Recruits have said for years they expected Kansas to be flat grounds. When they get on campus and see the setting and the hills many are surprised.
Sevillano said something else that caught his attention was the support the Jayhawks have from the community and fan base.
“I really enjoyed being there,” he said. “I liked the atmosphere and the love the people in Kansas and especially Lawrence have for KU.”
Sevillano was born in Canada and moved the United States a couple years ago. He quickly found himself on the radar of college football coaches. Kansas defensive line coach Jim Panagos has recruited Florida for several years and convinced Sevillano to take an unofficial visit.
“He’s real with me and super genuine guy,” Sevillano said. “He’s a guy who I would love to play for and to be coached by. I really appreciate coach Panagos.”
Panagos and Sevillano talked about the Kansas defensive scheme and his high school film.
“He told me he likes the intensity I bring to the game, as well as my strength, explosiveness, hands, and physicality,” Sevillano said. “But what I liked the most is when I asked him what I needed to work on, he gave me some criticism, and to me that’s the most important part of getting better.”
Sevillano will continue to take campus visits and see different colleges. Kansas left a good impression with him.
“The facilities and campus were great, and they had everything you would need,” he said. “But most importantly I really like the people in the program, they were very genuine and made this visit a special one. To cap the visit off, they took me to a KU basketball game that was a thriller against Iowa state but they came away with the dub.”