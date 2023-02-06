Sean Sevillano already holds over 15 division one offers and is making the rounds to see what college programs have to offer.

The defensive lineman from Florida recently took a visit to Kansas, and said what many recruits have stated over the years going to Lawrence for the first time.

“The campus was not what I expected, it was pretty awesome,” Sevillano said.

Recruits have said for years they expected Kansas to be flat grounds. When they get on campus and see the setting and the hills many are surprised.

Sevillano said something else that caught his attention was the support the Jayhawks have from the community and fan base.

“I really enjoyed being there,” he said. “I liked the atmosphere and the love the people in Kansas and especially Lawrence have for KU.”