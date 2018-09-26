After an absolutely intense recruiting battle, Bill Self finally got his point guard of the future when Devon Dotson, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, N.C., verbally committed to Kansas back on October 13, 2017.



Dotson, the No. 20 ranked player in the 2018 class, turned down scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Villanova, Virginia, Wake Forest and others to sign with Self and the Jayhawks.

In all, Dotson took official visits to Arizona (8/1), Kansas (8/25), Florida (9/8) and Maryland (9/29) before giving the nod to Kansas on October 13, 2017.

A three-time all-state and four-time all-conference selection, including CISSA Conference Player of the Year in 2017-18 at Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., Dotson averaged 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists his senior year in leading Providence Day to its sixth consecutive conference title and berth in the N.C. Independent Schools Final Four. Selected to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game, Dotson played for Brian Field while at Providence Day.

As a junior, Dotson averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. In 2016-17, the Chargers won their fifth-straight CISAA conference title. Dotson, as a sophomore, helped guide Providence Day to the 3A state championship.

Finally, Dotson concluded his high school career as the Providence Day all-time leading scorer with 2,607 points.

Early on in his recruitment, Kansas made Dotson a priority and, in the end, it paid off for Bill Self and his staff. On Wednesday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com asked Self about his vision for Dotson moving forward.