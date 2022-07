On Thursday afternoon, Nassir Cunningham, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2024 class, helped NY Renaissance defeat All Ohio, 59-53, to open up session No. 4 of the Nike EYBL event at Hy-Vee Arena. Minutes after the game, JayhawkSlant.com talked to Cunningham about his decision to sign with Overtime Elite, the grind of playing in the Nike EYBL, his plans for the future, his interest in Kansas, and more.