Late on Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas (20-4; 9-2) defeated Oklahoma (14-11; 4-8), 71-69. Jalen Wilson scored a game-high 22 points, while Christian Braun added 18 points, and David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji scored 11 points each for the Jayhawks.

Minutes after the game, Braun, Zach Clemence, and Wilson talked about the win and much more.