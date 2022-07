Omaha Biliew, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound power forward from Link Year in Branson, Mo., is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2023 class. Biliew, the No. 19 ranked player in the 2023 class, is on hand for the Nike EYBL event at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo., this weekend.

JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Biliew to talk about his game, his goals for the remainder of the summer, his recruitment, where Kansas stands, and much more.