Tawfiq Thomas talks about KU visit, will trim list soon

Tawfiq Thomas has done several calls with Kwahn Drake and toured the facilities virtually. Over the weekend the defensive lineman from Florida got a chance to see everything Kansas has to offer in person.

Thomas took his first official visit of the season to Lawrence and spent time with Drake and Andrew Carter. Both coaches have communicated with his over the last several months.

“It was great being around Coach Drake and Coach AC,” Thomas said. “They are great coaches and my family liked them a lot.”

He wanted to see what kind of facilities Kansas had during the visit and had the chance to visit with defensive coordinator Brian Borland.

“Their indoor practice field was really cool, and the weight room was great,” he said. “I learned what type of defense they run, their stunt games for the d-line and where I fit in.”

Thomas met with Lance Leipold during the visit. Although Leipold was recently hired as the Jayhawks head coach Thomas knew him from his time at Buffalo.

“Me and coach Leipold already knew each other when he offered me when he was at Buffalo,” Thomas said. “So, we already had a bond but when we were talking, I really see that he was passionate about the team and really wants to turn things around for Kansas.”