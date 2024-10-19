Advertisement
Published Oct 19, 2024
Travis Goff talks about new and improved Allen Fieldhouse
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Not long after the media took a tour of the new and improved Allen Fieldhouse, Travis Goff met with the media to discuss many of the upgrades.

